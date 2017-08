Nov 28 (Reuters) - Neovasc Inc :

* Says receives regulatory approval to initiate Tiara II ce mark study

* Says expects first Italian tiara ii clinical study site will be initiated before year end

* Says approvals in additional geographies are expected in Q1 of 2017

* Says expected that data from the study will be used to file for ce mark approval for Tiara