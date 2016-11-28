FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Equation Summit enters subscription agreement with Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management and Chen Dawei
November 28, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Equation Summit enters subscription agreement with Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management and Chen Dawei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Equation Summit Ltd

* Equation summit -deal for issue and allotment of an aggregate number of 380 million shares in issued and paid-up share capital of co at s$0.0099 per subscription share

* Equation summit - entered into a subscription agreement with Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management Pte Ltd and Chen Dawei

* Equation summit - intends to use 100% of net proceeds from subscription, estimated to be s$3.8 million, for expansion of disa digital safety pte. ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
