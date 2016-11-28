FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Primeline provides update on its capital repayments schedule
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Primeline provides update on its capital repayments schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Primeline Energy Holdings Inc

* Primeline Energy - China Development Bank,China Export and Import Bank, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank agreed to adjust co's capital repayments schedule

* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate also agreed to reduce co's interest rate margin over 6 month LIBOR on its outstanding US$232 million loan facility

* Primeline Energy Holdings - Amendments to Syndicate facility have deferred US$36 million of capital repayments over 12 month period that were previously due

* Primeline Energy Holdings - Syndicate reduced co's interest rate margin from 470bps to 335bps over 6 month LIBOR from Nov 2016 until disputes are resolved

* Company has fully met November 2016 repayment in adjusted schedule and loan service is maintained as normal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
