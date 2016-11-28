FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-BlackRock's Turnill says "we are underweight European equities on concerns about growth outlook"
November 28, 2016 / 4:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BlackRock's Turnill says "we are underweight European equities on concerns about growth outlook"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - BlackRock Strategist Richard Turnill

* Blackrock strategist richard turnill - "we see low risk of europe's populist parties winning power near term but expect them to stay on political radar screen"

* Blackrock's turnill - italy's referendum, presidential elections in austria, france should show whether populist parties are gaining greater sway

* Blackrock's turnill says a yes vote in italian referendum "could spark a brief relief rally in regional bonds and bank shares, in our view"

* Blackrock's turnill - "we expect investors to remain pessimistic on europe relative to upbeat u.s. Reflation prospects"

* Blackrock's turnill - we see a strong "no" vote at italian referendum delaying any fixes to country's sick banking system, emboldening populist parties

* Blackrock's turnill - "we are underweight european equities on concerns about the growth outlook"

* Blackrock's turnill says " we are neutral on european government bonds and favor investment-grade debt due to the ecb's ongoing purchases" Further company coverage:

