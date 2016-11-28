Nov 28 BlackRock Strategist Richard Turnill
* Blackrock strategist richard turnill - "we see low risk of
europe's populist parties winning power near term but expect
them to stay on political radar screen"
* Blackrock's turnill - italy's referendum, presidential
elections in austria, france should show whether populist
parties are gaining greater sway
* Blackrock's turnill says a yes vote in italian referendum
"could spark a brief relief rally in regional bonds and bank
shares, in our view"
* Blackrock's turnill - "we expect investors to remain
pessimistic on europe relative to upbeat u.s. Reflation
prospects"
* Blackrock's turnill - we see a strong "no" vote at italian
referendum delaying any fixes to country's sick banking system,
emboldening populist parties
* Blackrock's turnill - "we are underweight european
equities on concerns about the growth outlook"
* Blackrock's turnill says " we are neutral on european
government bonds and favor investment-grade debt due to the
ecb's ongoing purchases"
