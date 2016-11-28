FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orbis unit to buy hotels in Budapest from lessors for EUR 64.3 mln
November 28, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Orbis unit to buy hotels in Budapest from lessors for EUR 64.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Orbis SA

* Its unit, Accor-Pannonia Hotels Zrt, agrees with Erste Group Immorent Holding GmbH and Subholding Immorent GmbH on conditions of buy back of leased hotels under Accor brands in Budapest, Hungary

* Its unit to buy from Erste Group Immorent Holding GmbH and Subholding Immorent GmbH 100 percent stake in 5 Hotel Kft, hotels owner, for 64.3 million euros ($68.1 million) net

* 5 Hotel Kft owns "Mercure Budapest Korona", "Ibis Styles Budapest Center", "Ibis Budapest City", "Ibis Budapest Centrum" and "Mercure Budapest Buda" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

