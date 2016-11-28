BRIEF-Charles Voegele Belgium to file for bankruptcy for remaining business

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Charles Voegele Belgium: completion of judicial reorganization through transfer of business operations
* In total 14 of 41 Charles Voegele stores in Belgium will be taken over by Dec. 1 by new operators
* Belgian board of directors has decided to file for bankruptcy for remaining business of Charles Voegele Belgium
* If court approves this petition, a liquidator will be put in place and will decide on further proceeding as from moment of his/her appointment