9 months ago
BRIEF-Charles Voegele Belgium to file for bankruptcy for remaining business
#Bankruptcy News
November 28, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Voegele Belgium to file for bankruptcy for remaining business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Charles Voegele Belgium: completion of judicial reorganization through transfer of business operations

* In total 14 of 41 Charles Voegele stores in Belgium will be taken over by Dec. 1 by new operators

* Belgian board of directors has decided to file for bankruptcy for remaining business of Charles Voegele Belgium

* If court approves this petition, a liquidator will be put in place and will decide on further proceeding as from moment of his/her appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
