9 months ago
BRIEF-Sales of food products likely will lift group oper profit of Ryohin Keikaku by 20% on the year in March-Nov period-Nikkei
November 28, 2016 / 6:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sales of food products likely will lift group oper profit of Ryohin Keikaku by 20% on the year in March-Nov period-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Sales of food products likely will lift group operating profit of Ryohin Keikaku by 20% on the year to just over 31 billion yen in March-Nov period-Nikkei

* Operating revenue in March-Nov period probably will reach about 250 billion yen, a 10% increase - Nikkei

* Ryohin Keikaku likely will keep FY earnings projection for operating profit of 38 billion yen, up 10%, on 9% increase in operating revenue to 336.5 billion yen-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2ftwaEN) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
