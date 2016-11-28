FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Future Land Development updates on cooperation framework agreement with Country Garden
November 28, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Future Land Development updates on cooperation framework agreement with Country Garden

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Future Land Development Holdings Ltd

* Suzhou country garden will acquire 50% equity interest in golden century held by suzhou future land

* Future land development - suzhou future land and its wholly-owned subsidiary, golden century, entered into agreement with suzhou country garden

* Future land development holdings - suzhou country garden will contribute rmb565 million to obtain 50% equity interest in golden century

* Upon completion of disposal, golden century will cease to be a subsidiary of suzhou future land

* It is expected that there is no material gain or loss before tax from disposal for group

* Net proceeds from disposal after expenses are expected to be approximately rmb565 million

* Does not expect any material financial impact on group's assets or liabilities arising from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

