Nov 28 (Reuters) - MTN Zakhele (RF) Ltd :

* Accelerated bookbuild of MTN Group Limited shares as part of MTN Zakhele unwind

* Intends to carry out market sale process of 21.0 mln MTN shares via an accelerated bookbuild

* Retained ABSA bank as bookrunner, Vunani Securities and Sinayo Securities Proprietary Limited as co-lead managers