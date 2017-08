Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Awarded by ASFINAG with installation and technical operation of "GO Maut 2.0 - Mauttechnik"

* Contract has been concluded and work commences immediately

* Profitability of new project will not be as high as of current, still on-going project