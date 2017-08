Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB :

* Wihlborgs extends Helsingborg District Court

* Investment is estimated at 180 million Swedish crowns ($19.5 million) and yield at 6 percent

* Project contractor is Peab, which was awarded contract following public procurement process

* Construction will start shortly

