BRIEF-Parques Reunidos FY EBITDA down 2.9 pct YoY

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA :

* FY EBITDA 188.4 million euros ($199.3 million), 2.9 percent down year on year

* FY revenue 584 million euros, 1.2 percent down year on year

* Results affected by adverse weather conditions in the Northeastern United States and by Nice attacks

* FY adjusted net profit 75.9 million euros, benefited from new capital structure post IPO

* Net debt reduced to 540 million euros at end-Sept 2016

* Sees high single EBITDA digit growth in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

