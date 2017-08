Nov 29 (Reuters) - Delegat's Group Ltd -

* No significant damage reported from recent earthquakes

* Advises no significant damage to buildings, tank storage facilities or winemaking and viticulture infrastructure reported at any sites

* As a precautionary measure structural engineers will be engaged to undertake further assessments in due course

* No inventory has been lost and normal operations continue uninterrupted