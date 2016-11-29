FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
November 29, 2016 / 12:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Empired Ltd says Ebitda for first half of FY17 is expected to be between $6.0m and $6.8m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Empired Ltd

* Ebitda for first half of FY17 is expected to be between $6.0m and $6.8m

* New Zealand operations have been disrupted due to recent earthquake near Wellington with an estimated impact of $0.4m EBITDA in half

* Net debt is tracking in line with management expectations

* "Sales pipeline is strong and continue to expect pleasing top line growth and EBITDA margin expansion in FY17 and beyond"

* EBITDA in second half remains on track to be stronger than first half

* EBITDA in second half remains on track to be stronger than first half

