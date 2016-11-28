FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-CEMEX says a U.S. unit will divest reinforced concrete business to Quikrete
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-CEMEX says a U.S. unit will divest reinforced concrete business to Quikrete

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex and Quikrete agree on terms and conditions for sale of u.s. Reinforced concrete pipe manufacturing business

* Cemex - proceeds obtained from the transaction will be used mainly for debt reduction

* Deal for approximately $500 million plus an additional .$40 million purchase price contingent on future performance

* Says one of its subsidiaries in U.S. Has signed agreement to divest its reinforced concrete business to Quikrete Holdings

* Cemex - proceeds obtained from transaction will be used mainly for debt reduction and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.