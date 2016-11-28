BRIEF-Union medical healthcare says hy unadjusted net profit attributable hk$73.5 million

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Union Medical Healthcare Ltd -

* Total revenue increased by 21.4% to hk$407.6 million for six months ended 30 september 2016

* Unadjusted net profit attributable decreased by 11.9% to hk$73.5 million for hy

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of 2.5 hk cents per share and a special dividend of 5.0 hk cents per share,

* For HK, anticipate there will be growing demand for medical specialty services, of which, may be potential acquisition targets