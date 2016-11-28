FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Union medical healthcare says hy unadjusted net profit attributable hk$73.5 million
November 28, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Union medical healthcare says hy unadjusted net profit attributable hk$73.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Union Medical Healthcare Ltd -

* Total revenue increased by 21.4% to hk$407.6 million for six months ended 30 september 2016

* Unadjusted net profit attributable decreased by 11.9% to hk$73.5 million for hy

* Resolved to declare an interim dividend of 2.5 hk cents per share and a special dividend of 5.0 hk cents per share,

* For HK, anticipate there will be growing demand for medical specialty services, of which, may be potential acquisition targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

