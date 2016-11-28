FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-TOWER posts FY16 results, announces board's intention to create a separate Co
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TOWER posts FY16 results, announces board's intention to create a separate Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - TOWER Ltd -

* Announced board's intention to create a separate co "RunOff Co."

* Fy revenue nz$302.9 million versus nz$304.7 million

* FY loss for year nz$21.5 million versus loss of nz$6.6 million

* "Legacy of Canterbury Earthquake continues to overshadow fundamental improvement"

* Board evaluating number of potential sources for capital, discussions are ongoing

* Fy net earned premium nz$253.8 million versus nz$252.8 million

* "FY dividend placed on hold to retain capital to facilitate structural seperation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.