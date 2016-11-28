FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trilogy International HY NPAT NZ$3.5 mln, up 10 pct
November 28, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Trilogy International HY NPAT NZ$3.5 mln, up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Trilogy International Ltd

* First half '17 revenue of nz$47.8 million, an increase of 63%

* HY NPAT of nz$3.5 million, an increase of 10%

* anticipate h2 seasonality to be consistent with previous years, with both revenue and profit being higher than h1

* TIL expects revenue to be approximately $100-110 million, a 20-32 percent increase compared to fy16.

* TIL'S fy17 EBITDA guidance is nz$19-21 million, representing an increase of 17-19 percent compared to fy16

* while China is a significant opportunity ....this market has potential to be unpredictable

* for China changing regulatory environment of cross-border e-commerce sales make market potentially unpredictable

* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

