9 months ago
BRIEF-TiVo and Netflix enter into product and intellectual property agreements
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TiVo and Netflix enter into product and intellectual property agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc

* TiVo and Netflix enter into product and intellectual property agreements

* TiVo Corp- Separate intellectual property agreement provides netflix license to tivo patent portfolios

* TiVo-To continue integrating Netflix into TiVo set-top boxes available through a select pay-TV providers and retail stores

* TiVo Corp-Separate intellectual property agreement also provides Netflix license to intellectual ventures patent portfolio for over-the-top offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

