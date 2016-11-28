BRIEF-TiVo and Netflix enter into product and intellectual property agreements

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc

* TiVo and Netflix enter into product and intellectual property agreements

* TiVo Corp- Separate intellectual property agreement provides netflix license to tivo patent portfolios

* TiVo-To continue integrating Netflix into TiVo set-top boxes available through a select pay-TV providers and retail stores

* TiVo Corp-Separate intellectual property agreement also provides Netflix license to intellectual ventures patent portfolio for over-the-top offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: