FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at investor conference
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at investor conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc

* UnitedHealth Group to discuss 2017 financial outlook at investor conference

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for revenues of $197 billion to $199 billion

* UnitedHealth Group Inc - Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $11.5 billion to $12 billion in 2017.

* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for net earnings of $8.75 to $9.05 per share

* UnitedHealth -Revenues for 2016 are expected to exceed $184 billion, with net earnings of approximately $7.45 per share

* For 2017, UnitedHealth Group will introduce outlooks for adjusted net earnings of $9.30 to $9.60 per share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.14, revenue view $196.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.01, revenue view $184.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.