FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-NiSource Finance Corp as borrower & NiSource Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NiSource Finance Corp as borrower & NiSource Inc entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc

* NiSource Inc says on Nov 28, NiSource Finance Corp as borrower & co entered into a fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* NiSource says agreement amends NiSource finance's existing $1.5 billion revolving credit agreement to increase facility by $350 million to $1.85 billion - SEC filing

* NiSource Inc says NiSource finance has right to increase facility by up to an additional $500 million

* NiSource Inc says amendment extends term of credit agreement from July 1, 2020 until November 28, 2021

* NiSource Inc says up to $150 million of facility will be available in form of standby letters of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.