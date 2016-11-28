BRIEF-Ormat Technologies, unit entered into agreement for purchase of membership interests with Northleaf Geothermal Holdings

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc

* Ormat Technologies says on Nov 22, unit entered into agreement for purchase of membership interests with Northleaf Geothermal Holdings LLC - SEC filing

* Ormat Technologies says under purchase agreement unit sold to Northleaf 36.75% of membership interests in ORNI 37 LLC -SEC filing

* Ormat Technologies says purchase price paid by Northleaf upon closing of sale of ORNI 37 membership interests under purchase agreement was $44.2 million