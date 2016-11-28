FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Zillow Group entered settlement agreement with U.S. Department of Labor that will resolve DOL's compliance review
#Market News
November 28, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Zillow Group entered settlement agreement with U.S. Department of Labor that will resolve DOL's compliance review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Zillow Group Inc

* Zillow Group says on November 28, entered settlement agreement with U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) that will resolve DOL's compliance review

* Zillow Group says under terms of settlement agreement, agreed that it will make voluntary payments contemplated by freeman settlement

* Zillow Group says under terms of settlement agreement, agreed to establish and maintain certain procedures to promote future compliance with FLSA

* Zillow Group says settlement agreement with DOL does not require co to make any payments which are in addition to those contemplated by freeman settlement

* Zillow Group says has not admitted liability with respect to either DOL settlement or Freeman settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
