Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ceres Global Ag Corp

* Ceres Global Ag Corp. announces exercise of warrants for 1,250,000 common shares

* Ceres Global Ag -VN Capital Fund C, LP will pay to Ceres an aggregate exercise price of C$7.3 million, and in exchange will receive 1.25 million Ceres shares