9 months ago
BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics anticipated experiencing supply interruption of Ixinity 1,500 IU dosage form beginning Dec 2016 - SEC filing
November 28, 2016 / 10:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aptevo Therapeutics anticipated experiencing supply interruption of Ixinity 1,500 IU dosage form beginning Dec 2016 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

* Aptevo Therapeutics says on Nov 14, reported co anticipated experiencing supply interruption of Ixinity 1,500 IU dosage form beginning Dec 2016 - SEC filing

* Aptevo Therapeutics says anticipated experiencing supply interruption of Ixinity's all other dosage forms beginning Jan 2017 - SEC filing

* Aptevo Therapeutics says supply interruption relates to challenges associated with manufacture of bulk drug substance (BDS) for ixinity

* Aptevo Therapeutics says continuing to work with BDS supplier to resolve ixinity manufacturing issue Further company coverage:

