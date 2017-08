Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Nuvasive-From Nov 11 to nov 28, repurchased about $49.6 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.75% convertible senior notes due 2017 - SEC filing

* Nuvasive Inc- Repurchase of notes for total consideration of $76.1 million in cash, including accrued interest Source text: [bit.ly/2gzRAQl] Further company coverage: