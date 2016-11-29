FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery provides clarification on media reports
November 29, 2016 / 12:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery provides clarification on media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd -

* Reference is made to media coverage and announcement of company dated 28 November 2016

* Application made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 29 november 2016

* According to bank's knowledge, an unknown third person has obtained unauthorized access to bank's e-banking system

* Notices that there has been media coverage on Valartis Bank (Liechtenstein) AG being target of a hacker attack

* It has been confirmed that core system of bank was not affected by attack

* Unknown third person illegally obtained information on payment orders via e-banking

* No money losses have been identified so far in connection with incident Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

