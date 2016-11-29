FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-AMP Ltd makes series of changes to senior leadership team
November 29, 2016 / 1:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-AMP Ltd makes series of changes to senior leadership team

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd

* Series of changes to its senior leadership team

* Jack Regan, currently managing director New Zealand, will lead an expanded portfolio

* Sally Bruce will join group leadership team as group executive, AMP Bank

* Paul Sainsbury will lead a new division bringing together customer, wealth management and product solutions

* Regan will retain responsibility for management of AMP New Zealand

* Megan Beer will be appointed group executive, insurance

* Enterprise risk management: Saskia Goedhart, chief risk officer, will join group leadership team

* Craig Ryman will become group executive, technology and operations, assuming an expanded portfolio combining it and operations

* Management of other divisions remain unchanged

* As a result of changes, three executives will leave organisation

* Leadership changes are effective 1 january 2017

* Wendy Thorpe, group executive operations to resign as well

* Pauline Blight-Johnston, group executive, insurance, super and risk management; Rob Caprioli, group executive, advice and banking to resign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

