9 months ago
BRIEF-Manpowergroup confirms Michael Van Handel's retirement as senior executive vice president, after successful cfo transition
November 29, 2016 / 8:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Manpowergroup confirms Michael Van Handel's retirement as senior executive vice president, after successful cfo transition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup confirms Michael Van Handel's retirement as senior executive vice president, after successful CFO transition

* Manpowergroup - With Van Handel's retirement, succession process that began with february 2016 appointment of Jack Mcginnis as CFO will be completed

* Manpowergroup - following February 15, 2017, Mcginnis will take on investor relations responsibility, continuing to report to Jonas Prising, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

