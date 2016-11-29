BRIEF-Manpowergroup confirms Michael Van Handel's retirement as senior executive vice president, after successful cfo transition

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Manpowergroup Inc

* Manpowergroup confirms Michael Van Handel's retirement as senior executive vice president, after successful CFO transition

* Manpowergroup - With Van Handel's retirement, succession process that began with february 2016 appointment of Jack Mcginnis as CFO will be completed

* Manpowergroup - following February 15, 2017, Mcginnis will take on investor relations responsibility, continuing to report to Jonas Prising, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: