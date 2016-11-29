FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical entered assets transfer agreement for RMB48.8 mln
#Healthcare
November 29, 2016 / 9:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical entered assets transfer agreement for RMB48.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Company entered into assets transfer agreement as vendor

* Purchaser to dispose of assets at aggregate consideration of rmb48.8 million

* Proceeds from disposal will be used for acquiring business premises as group's headquarter in beijing, prc

* Group is expected to realise a gain of approximately rmb15.3 million as a result of disposal.

* Purchaser is Jilin Chun Hua Qiu Shi Agricultural Development Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

