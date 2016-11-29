BRIEF-Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical entered assets transfer agreement for RMB48.8 mln

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Company entered into assets transfer agreement as vendor

* Purchaser to dispose of assets at aggregate consideration of rmb48.8 million

* Proceeds from disposal will be used for acquiring business premises as group's headquarter in beijing, prc

* Group is expected to realise a gain of approximately rmb15.3 million as a result of disposal.

* Purchaser is Jilin Chun Hua Qiu Shi Agricultural Development Co