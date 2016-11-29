FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Refunding Bonds 2016-A
November 29, 2016 / 1:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Refunding Bonds 2016-A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* Moody's assigns AA2 to Los Angeles, CA's GO Refunding bonds 2016-A

* Moody's - assignment of AA2 rating reflects exceptionally large, highly diverse local economy that is both growing, keeping pace with the nation as a whole

* Moody's - expects Los Angeles will continue to operate with strong fiscal discipline resulting in stable financial position

* Moody's- expect continued improvement in the city and regional economy contributing to steady growth in the city's overall revenues Source text for Eikon:

