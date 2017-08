Nov 29 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd

* Says 2017 capital program is estimated at about $205 million with $83 million directed to facilities and infrastructure

* Sees 2017 average annual production of 230 mmcfe/d to 240 mmcfe/d

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $195 million to $215 million