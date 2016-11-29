FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-SSP forecasts slightly lower comparable revenue growth for next year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-SSP forecasts slightly lower comparable revenue growth for next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc :

* Final results

* FY underlying operating profit 1 of 121.4 mln stg: up 18.2 pct at constant currency, and 24.6 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY like-for-like sales up 3.0 pct: driven by growth in air passenger travel and retailing initiatives

* FY revenue of 1,990 mln stg: up 5.0 pct at constant currency; 8.6 pct at actual exchange rates

* FY underlying profit before tax of 107.5 mln stg: up 31.1 pct. Reported profit before tax of 105.6 mln stg

* Final dividend of 2.9 pence per share, bringing full year dividend to 5.4 pence per share: up 26.0 pct

* New financial year has started in line with our expectations

* We anticipate slightly lower like-for-like revenue growth next year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.