BRIEF-Independent News & Media comments on media speculation

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc

* Statement regarding media speculation

* Confirms that an issue arose between chief executive officer and chairman in relation to terms of a possible acquisition by company

* Discussions on possible acquisition ended at a preliminary stage and acquisition was never considered by board

* CEO raised issue with company's senior independent director

* Board has, with agreed absence of CEO and chairman, unanimously adopted committee's report