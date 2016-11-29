FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independent News & Media comments on media speculation
November 29, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Independent News & Media comments on media speculation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Independent News & Media Plc

* Statement regarding media speculation

* Confirms that an issue arose between chief executive officer and chairman in relation to terms of a possible acquisition by company

* Discussions on possible acquisition ended at a preliminary stage and acquisition was never considered by board

* CEO raised issue with company's senior independent director

* Board has, with agreed absence of CEO and chairman, unanimously adopted committee's report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

