BRIEF-Indra to launch voluntary tender offer for Tecnocom

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Announces its intention to launch a voluntary tender offer (VTO) for Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA at 4.25 euros ($4.50) per share

* The offer price of 4.25 euros per share will consist of 2.55 euros in cash and 0.1727 shares of Indra for each share of Tecnocom

* The VTO is subject to the CNMV approval

* The closing of the deal is expected for the second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)