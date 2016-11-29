FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Indra to launch voluntary tender offer for Tecnocom
#IT Services & Consulting
November 29, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Indra to launch voluntary tender offer for Tecnocom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* Announces its intention to launch a voluntary tender offer (VTO) for Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA at 4.25 euros ($4.50) per share

* The offer price of 4.25 euros per share will consist of 2.55 euros in cash and 0.1727 shares of Indra for each share of Tecnocom

* The VTO is subject to the CNMV approval

* The closing of the deal is expected for the second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9435 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

