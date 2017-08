Nov 29 (Reuters) - Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces appointment of Oliver Walker as its chief financial officer (CFO) effective 1st December 2016

* Current CFO, Jakob Dynnes Hansen, will remain at Evolva on a part-time basis to secure a smooth transition and is expected to depart in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)