BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees good profit growth in 2016

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments

* Update on its trading performance for the 47 weeks ended 19 November 2016

* Underlying trading in Midway Attractions operating group has remained consistent with that reported at the Sept. 29 update

* Resort Theme Parks operating group enjoyed a strong Halloween period, helped by favourable weather

* Legoland Parks operating group has shown continued positive momentum following two years of exceptional growth

* Trading at Florida Legoland remains soft due to challenging market conditions

* Good progress has been made towards Merlin's 2020 milestones

* Anticipates reporting good profit growth in 2016, in line with expectations