FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees good profit growth in 2016
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments sees good profit growth in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Merlin Entertainments

* Update on its trading performance for the 47 weeks ended 19 November 2016

* Underlying trading in Midway Attractions operating group has remained consistent with that reported at the Sept. 29 update

* Resort Theme Parks operating group enjoyed a strong Halloween period, helped by favourable weather

* Legoland Parks operating group has shown continued positive momentum following two years of exceptional growth

* Trading at Florida Legoland remains soft due to challenging market conditions

* Good progress has been made towards Merlin's 2020 milestones

* Anticipates reporting good profit growth in 2016, in line with expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.