9 months ago
BRIEF-Topps Tiles annual profit rises 7.8 pct on sales growth
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
November 29, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Topps Tiles annual profit rises 7.8 pct on sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles Plc

* Fy record sales of £215.0 million (2015: £212.2 million). Like-For-Like sales growth of 4.2% (2015: +5.4%)

* Gross margin increased to 61.9% (2015: 61.2%) reflecting further sourcing gains and our focus on a differentiated product offer

* Adjusted profit before tax 2 of £22.0 million, up by 7.8% or 10.0% on a 52 week comparable basis

* Increased final dividend of 2.5 pence per share (2015: 2.25 pence per share), making a total for year of 3.5 pence per share (2015: 3.00 pence per share), an increase of 16.7%

* In first eight weeks of new financial period, group revenues, stated on a like-for-like basis, increased by 0.8% (2015: 3.3%)

* Proven strategy, well-invested business and market leading position, leave topps well-placed for further progress in year ahead." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

