Nov 29 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica Plc

* Oxford Biomedica announces a strategic alliance with Orchard Therapeutics

* Will develop and supply lentiviral vectors used by orchard for manufacture of ex-vivo gene therapy products

* Orchard to lead global clinical development and commercialisation of programmes in europe, united states and in other regions

* Will receive a 1.95 pct equity stake in Orchard and will be entitled to royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: