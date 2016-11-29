BRIEF-L'occitane International Sa says Hy profit for the period attributable to owners 26 mln euros vs 19.4 mln euros

Nov 29 (Reuters) - L'occitane International Sa

* Group's net sales were 551.7 million euros, recording an increase of 1.3% for first six months of fy2016

* The board has recommended that no distribution would be made from profits of six months ended 30 september 2016.

* Hy profit for the period attributable to owners 26 million euros versus 19.4 million euros

* Role of chief executive officer of group has been assumed by Reinold Geiger, chairman of board