BRIEF-BT says to continue to work with Ofcom to reach settlement

Nov 29 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc :
* Response to Ofcom statement
* "We note Ofcom's announcement this morning, updating on next steps of digital communications review"
* We put forward proposals in July that we believe are fair and sustainable, and that meet Ofcom's objectives without disproportionate costs
* We are implementing these proposals, and have just appointed Mike McTighe to be first chairman of Openreach
* "We will continue to work with Ofcom to reach a voluntary settlement"
* We are in discussions with Ofcom on two outstanding issues, reporting line of Openreach CEO and form of legal incorporation