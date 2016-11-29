FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-BT says to continue to work with Ofcom to reach settlement
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 29, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BT says to continue to work with Ofcom to reach settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc :

* Response to Ofcom statement

* "We note Ofcom's announcement this morning, updating on next steps of digital communications review"

* We put forward proposals in July that we believe are fair and sustainable, and that meet Ofcom's objectives without disproportionate costs

* We are implementing these proposals, and have just appointed Mike McTighe to be first chairman of Openreach

* "We will continue to work with Ofcom to reach a voluntary settlement"

* We are in discussions with Ofcom on two outstanding issues, reporting line of Openreach CEO and form of legal incorporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

