BRIEF-Associated International Hotels posts HY net profit of HK$87.6 million

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Associated International Hotels Ltd

* HY revenue HK$ 334.5 million versus HK$332.3 million

* Interim dividend declared HK$ 0.60 per share

* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of HK$87.6 million, compared with a HK$224.6 million for corresponding period of last year

* Barring unforeseen circumstances, it is anticipated that impact on rental income from ISQUARE would be limited for current financial year