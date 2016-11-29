BRIEF-CECEP Costin New Materials updates on financial situation and demand letter

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cecep Costin New Materials Group Ltd

* On 28 november 2016, company received a demand letter issued by a solicitors firm acting for Icbc Asia

* Currently assessing impact and any potential default on other borrowings.

* May further trigger cross-default of other borrowings, which may have material adverse impact on financial position of costin group

* Demand letter claimed for immediate repayment of loan in outstanding principal amount of hk$150 million

* Was also informed that loan facility granted by Icbc Asia has been terminated