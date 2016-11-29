FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Evergrande updates on further acquisition of shares in China Vanke
November 29, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Evergrande updates on further acquisition of shares in China Vanke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group :

* discloseable transaction - further acquisition of shares in china vanke co., ltd.

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition and previous acquisition is approximately rmb36.273 billion

* co, through its subsidiaries, has further acquired on market and through block trades an aggregate of 509.8 million vanke a shares

* co holds in total 1.55 billion vanke a shares as at date of announcement, representing 14.07% of total issued share capital of vanke Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

