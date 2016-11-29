FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 29, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kempharm receives clearance from FDA to initiate clinical program for KP201/IR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kempharm Inc :

* Kempharm receives clearance from FDA to initiate clinical program for KP201/IR, a single-entity benzhydrocodone HCL immediate release abuse-deterrent prodrug for the treatment of acute pain

* Kempharm expects to conduct human clinical trials of KP201/IR in 2017

* Intend to initiate human clinical trials of KP201/IR in first half of 2017

* Remain on target for a potential submission in 2018 of KP201/IR new drug application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

