9 months ago
BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals says positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira biosimilar
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
November 29, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Momenta Pharmaceuticals says positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira biosimilar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar

* Says M923 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis met its primary endpoint

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - proportion of subjects in study who achieved primary endpoint following 16 weeks of treatment was equivalent between M923 and Humira

* Equivalence was also achieved in all secondary efficacy endpoints of phase 3 M923 study

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says positive data support biosimilarity of M923 and further advance co toward its goal of gaining regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

