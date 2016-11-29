BRIEF-Oramed's ORMD-0901 safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
* Oramed's ORMD-0901 (oral GLP-1 analog) found safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
Nov 29 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar
* Says M923 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis met its primary endpoint
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - proportion of subjects in study who achieved primary endpoint following 16 weeks of treatment was equivalent between M923 and Humira
* Equivalence was also achieved in all secondary efficacy endpoints of phase 3 M923 study
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says positive data support biosimilarity of M923 and further advance co toward its goal of gaining regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oramed's ORMD-0901 (oral GLP-1 analog) found safe and well tolerated in phase IB study
* Pilgrims Pride strengthens branded portfolio with agreement to purchase GNP Company
* Russell Breweries Inc. shareholders approve asset sale transactions