Nov 29 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line phase 3 results for M923, a proposed Humira (adalimumab) biosimilar

* Says M923 in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis met its primary endpoint

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - proportion of subjects in study who achieved primary endpoint following 16 weeks of treatment was equivalent between M923 and Humira

* Equivalence was also achieved in all secondary efficacy endpoints of phase 3 M923 study

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc says positive data support biosimilarity of M923 and further advance co toward its goal of gaining regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: