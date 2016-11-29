FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Alberta Oilsands Inc :

* Marquee Energy Ltd - Marquee Energy Ltd and Alberta Oilsands Inc announce settlement with Smoothwater Capital

* Marquee Energy Ltd - Smoothwater will immediately cease all actions related to opposition of arrangement before any and all courts

* Marquee Energy - annual and special meeting of AOS shareholders currently scheduled for Dec 28, 2016 will be extended to date on or before Feb 28, 2017

* Marquee Energy - Smoothwater has withdrawn its requisition for a meeting of AOS shareholders and ceased all proxy solicitations in connection therewith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.