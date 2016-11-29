FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kongzhong corp signs a memorandum of understanding with Wargaming
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kongzhong corp signs a memorandum of understanding with Wargaming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kongzhong Corp :

* Kongzhong corp - signs a memorandum of understanding with wargaming

* Kongzhong-To be relieved from obligations to make additional payments to wargaming when monthly gross revenue of "world of tanks" exceeds specified target

* Kongzhong- co,wargaming shall be relieved from certain non-competition obligations under various license agreements between company and wargaming

* Kongzhong- strategic partnership agreement between co, wargaming, granting co right of first refusal to future wargaming games in china, to be terminated

* Kongzhong corp - pursuant to the mou, the company shall assign its rights and titles in trademarks to wargaming

* Kongzhong- wargaming to grant co, royalty-free, irrevocable non-terminable license to use trademarks in connection with games, collateral merchandise Source text bit.ly/2geYolN Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.